OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 65.2% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 9,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.5% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,787.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,648.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.