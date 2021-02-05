Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading Up 12.9%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares were up 12.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $47.40. Approximately 152,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 80,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLMA shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 1,160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $22,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 684,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,921,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.78% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.