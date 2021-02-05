Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

OHI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. 31,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,692. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

