Omni Price Hits $3.18 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $726,461.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00008482 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00402747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003703 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,153 coins and its circulating supply is 562,837 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.