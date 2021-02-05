Omnicell, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omnicell in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $137.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.94.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1,051.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 410,350 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Omnicell by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Omnicell by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

