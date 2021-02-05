OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMVKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

