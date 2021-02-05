OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OMVKY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.34. 2,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.