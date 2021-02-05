On.Live (ONL) Market Capitalization Tops $321,047.95

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One On.Live token can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. On.Live has a market capitalization of $321,047.95 and $2,885.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

On.Live Profile

On.Live is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

