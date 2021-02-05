Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading Down 7.5%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 50,130,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 54,639,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Noble Financial raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.