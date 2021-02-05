OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. OneWater Marine updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.20 EPS.

ONEW stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $549.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

