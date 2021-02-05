OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 76.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $5,181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $722,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

