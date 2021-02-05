OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.
The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 76.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $5,181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $722,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market capitalization of $543.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.