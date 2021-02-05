Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

ONTO opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -316.42 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $60.59.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $251,110.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 484,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,813,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,587 shares of company stock worth $1,789,684 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $217,087,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,807,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,466,000 after buying an additional 162,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,888,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,020,000 after acquiring an additional 759,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,745,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 139,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,722,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,616,000 after acquiring an additional 218,259 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

