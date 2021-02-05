Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Onto Innovation updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.62-0.75 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.62-0.76 EPS.

NYSE ONTO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 670,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,145. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

