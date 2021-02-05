Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

ONTO opened at $60.12 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $251,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 484,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,813,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,587 shares of company stock worth $1,789,684. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $1,722,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,164,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

