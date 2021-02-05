OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi Buys 2,603 Shares

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi bought 2,603 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $19,808.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 952,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,308.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OPBK traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,358. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 118.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 35.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

