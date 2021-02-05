Opacity Market Capitalization Achieves $3.78 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Opacity has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $588,793.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 284.7% higher against the dollar. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00165536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00064455 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00076489 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00227706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042061 BTC.

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

