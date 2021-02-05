Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.26. Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

About Opawica Explorations Inc. (OPW.V) (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka East property that comprises 15 mineral claims covering an area of 312.4 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka West property comprising 24 mineral claims covering an area of 953.86 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

