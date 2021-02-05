Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $74,866.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.98 or 0.01386093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.90 or 0.07466897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

