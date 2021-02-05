OpenDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.52 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $2.52 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00063978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.01170227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.54 or 0.05894369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

