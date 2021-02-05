Opium (OPIUM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.66 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Opium coin can now be bought for $19.77 or 0.00051278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $82.29 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00168284 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00067352 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00081931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00232645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045624 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Buying and Selling Opium

Opium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.