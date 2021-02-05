Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $6.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

NYSE HUM opened at $385.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

