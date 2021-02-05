Oppenheimer Comments on Littelfuse, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LFUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $254.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.82. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 7,188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total transaction of $626,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,348,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,335 shares of company stock worth $13,496,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.