Oppenheimer Downgrades New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Market Perform

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $260,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

