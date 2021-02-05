Oppenheimer Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $24.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $24.95. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.61.

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.39 on Friday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

