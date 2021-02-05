OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.88

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and traded as low as $55.00. OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) shares last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 121,280 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.42 million and a P/E ratio of -24.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.44.

About OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

