Opus (OPT) Trading Up 38% Over Last Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Opus has a market capitalization of $159,525.45 and approximately $21.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Opus has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00069261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.54 or 0.01357324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.84 or 0.07320367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00060682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00040276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.