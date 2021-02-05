Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Tops $41.49 on Exchanges

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $18.69 million and $1.81 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One Oraichain Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.49 or 0.00110562 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00166107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00067019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00082792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00239016 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Oraichain Token Token Profile

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 23,037,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,541 tokens. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

Oraichain Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

