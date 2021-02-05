Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Hits $572,446.10

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $572,446.10 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,355.97 or 0.99892151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00030321 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.56 or 0.01186751 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00302265 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00200622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00053851 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037743 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001449 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.