Orbitcoin Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $545,621.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,595.02 or 1.00085114 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $491.09 or 0.01307376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00026289 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00318208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00208381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00049350 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00036111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001876 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

