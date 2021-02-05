Orbs (ORBS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.01 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $34.74 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

