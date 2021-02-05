Orbs Price Reaches $0.0162 on Top Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Orbs has a total market cap of $36.14 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.90 or 0.01201954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00053177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,372.10 or 0.06093484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

