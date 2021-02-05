Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO) Trading Down 9%

Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO)’s share price dropped 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 339,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 328,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.16 million and a P/E ratio of -55.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include haricot verts, avocado, sugar snaps, passion fruit, ginger, blackberries, snow peas, mango, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

