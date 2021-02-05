Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,866.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $36.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

