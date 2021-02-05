Origin Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $335,387.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $5.43 million and $335,387.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00169707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00067856 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083185 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00241522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045747 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 5,426,704 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

