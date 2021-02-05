Origin Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $335,387.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00169707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00067856 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00083185 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00241522 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045747 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 5,426,704 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

