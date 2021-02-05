Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Reaches $0.24

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $51.96 million and approximately $19.36 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.98 or 0.01386093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.90 or 0.07466897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,072,914 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

