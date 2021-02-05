Origin Protocol Trading 34.1% Higher This Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51.96 million and $19.36 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.98 or 0.01386093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.90 or 0.07466897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,072,914 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

