Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Reaches $4.66 on Major Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $78.54 million and $14.41 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00011816 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 53.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00166153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00064416 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00076006 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00227285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

