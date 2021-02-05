Ormeus Cash (OMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.16 Million

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $1,568.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00408459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

