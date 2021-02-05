Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.78

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and traded as low as $3.67. Orocobre shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 66,530 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Orocobre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

