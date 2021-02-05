Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) (LON:OMI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.55

Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) (LON:OMI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and traded as high as $27.50. Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 795,863 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £50.14 million and a PE ratio of -44.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.22.

In related news, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £3,770 ($4,925.53). Also, insider Brad George acquired 50,000 shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

