OSA Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,315.00 (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. OSA Token has a market capitalization of $78,505.96 and approximately $2,315.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OSA Token has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. One OSA Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.98 or 0.01386093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.90 or 0.07466897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000177 BTC.

OSA Token Profile

OSA Token (OSA) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en . The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC

OSA Token Token Trading

OSA Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OSA Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OSA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

