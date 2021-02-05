Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 629 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $218.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.86 and a 200-day moving average of $183.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $218.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

