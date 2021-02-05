Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

TSE OR opened at C$13.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.44.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$55.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,022,619.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

