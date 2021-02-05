OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (ETR:OSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.00

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (ETR:OSR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €53.00 ($62.35) and last traded at €52.38 ($61.62), with a volume of 21898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €52.28 ($61.51).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of -26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63.

About OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.