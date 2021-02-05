OST (OST) Price Reaches $0.0189

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $14.41 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $491.68 or 0.01265075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.25 or 0.06445903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005940 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020151 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST (OST) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

