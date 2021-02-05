Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) announced a dividend on Friday, February 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

