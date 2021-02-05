Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 172,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

