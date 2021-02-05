Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 406. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

