Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SEB Equities raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

OUTKY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 406. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

